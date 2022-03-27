 clock menu more-arrow no yes

USA vs. Panama live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

The Americans meet Panama for the second time in 2022 World Cup qualifying. We break down how to watch the match.

By DKNation Staff
Mexico v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The third round of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers continues on tonight with the United States facing Panama at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, FL.

The match will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on FS1.

USA vs. Panama

Date: Sunday, March 27
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Livestream: fuboTV

The USMNT is coming off a 0-0 draw against Mexico on Thursday and currently finds itself in second place in the Octagonal standings. The can officially qualify for the World Cup with both a victory this evening and an El Salvador win over Costa Rica. A U.S. win and a Mexico triumph over Honduras would give both teams a significant goal differential over fourth-place Costa Rica.

If this match results in a draw, the United States would still advance with a Costa Rica loss because they would still have a four-point advantage over Los Ticos heading into the final matchday on Wednesday.

