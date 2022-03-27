USA vs. Panama start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

The USMNT will look to take the one more step towards qualifying for the 2022 World Cup when it meets Panama Sunday in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The Americans are currently in second place in the standings, which would give them one of the three automatic berths from the federation in the World Cup. Panama sits in fifth place, but is only one point behind Costa Rica for the fourth spot. The fourth-place finisher will meet in a playoff match with a team from another federation in hopes of qualifying, so this is a big contest for Panama.

USA vs. Panama

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Livestream: fuboTV

Panama won the last contest 1-0 by playing some truly stifling defense. USA only got five shots off, with none finding the target. The Americans will have to be much better this time around if they want to have a chance at getting the top spot in the standings.