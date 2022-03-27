Mexico vs. Honduras live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying match via live online stream

Mexico will attempt to bounce back from a draw against the USMNT when it meets Honduras in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Sunday. Honduras has already been eliminated from 2022 World Cup contention, but can still play spoiler and upend things for El Tri. Here’s all the information on the contest.

Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico has been highly inconsistent when it comes to scoring in this qualifying stage. El Tri managed just two shots on target in 11 opportunities in a draw with USA. Mexico has a chance to get to the top of the standings, but needs at least a point here to avoid being in danger of missing out for an automatic berth.

Honduras is last in the standings and has been eliminated but will hope to get some revenge for a 3-0 defeat to Mexico earlier in the competition. Honduras only managed five shots in that game and went down to 10 men in the second half, resulting in the loss. We’ll see if the last-place squad can play spoiler Sunday.