Mexico vs. Honduras start time: When World Cup qualifying match starts, what channel it airs on

It’ll be Mexico taking on Honduras as CONCACAF World Cup qualifying continues Sunday. Mexico is third in the standings right now, which is the last automatic berth for CONCACAF at the 2022 World Cup. Honduras has been eliminated from World Cup contention and is left to play spoiler. Here’s all the information on the match.

Mexico vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Channel: Telemundo

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico will look to recapture some of the magic from its 3-0 win over Honduras earlier in the competition. This offense has been extremely inconsistent, but Mexico should be able to at least get a point here to avoid falling into the fourth-place spot in the standings.

Honduras has taken on the spoiler role now and will be looking for some revenge. Going down to 10 men is tough, which is what happened to Honduras in that 3-0 defeat. Expect no mistakes this time on that front, but Honduras will have to either park the bus or make some progress towards Mexico’s goal.