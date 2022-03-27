 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canada vs. Jamaica: Game time, live stream, TV channel for World Cup qualifying match

Canada and Jamaica meet in 2022 World Cup qualifying. We break down how to watch Sunday’s match.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Canada v Cuba: Group A - 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jonathan David of Canada celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Group A 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada v Cuba at Bank of America Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is wrapping up, with Sunday’s clashes being the second-to-last matches of the final stage. Canada sits at the top of the standings and has likely already secured a place in the World Cup, while Jamaica will look to capture a much-needed win against a strong opponent. Here’s what you need to know for Sunday’s match.

Canada v. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 27
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Channel: UNIVERSO
Livestream: Paramount+, fubo TV

Canada has lost just one match in the qualifying round, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica after the team went down to 10 men. Canada has been incredibly impressive defensively, allowing just six goals in 12 games so far. A spot at the World Cup is likely already secure due to goal differential, but a draw here would be enough to officially seal a berth.

Jamaica comes into this match losing three of the last four games. The team did get a 1-1 draw against El Salvador but it’s been a bad campaign for Jamaica in CONCACAF qualifying. There’s not much to play for here other than pride, so we’ll see what kind of effort is on display from Jamaica Sunday.

