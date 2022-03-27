Canada vs. Jamaica: Game time, live stream, TV channel for World Cup qualifying match

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying for the 2022 World Cup is wrapping up, with Sunday’s clashes being the second-to-last matches of the final stage. Canada sits at the top of the standings and has likely already secured a place in the World Cup, while Jamaica will look to capture a much-needed win against a strong opponent. Here’s what you need to know for Sunday’s match.

Canada v. Jamaica

Date: Sunday, March 27

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Channel: UNIVERSO

Livestream: Paramount+, fubo TV

Canada has lost just one match in the qualifying round, a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Costa Rica after the team went down to 10 men. Canada has been incredibly impressive defensively, allowing just six goals in 12 games so far. A spot at the World Cup is likely already secure due to goal differential, but a draw here would be enough to officially seal a berth.

Jamaica comes into this match losing three of the last four games. The team did get a 1-1 draw against El Salvador but it’s been a bad campaign for Jamaica in CONCACAF qualifying. There’s not much to play for here other than pride, so we’ll see what kind of effort is on display from Jamaica Sunday.