CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings following March 27 matches

World Cup qualifying is rapidly coming to a close and CONCACAF is in the midst of its final three-game stretch. The eight squads across North America face off on Sunday in the middle match with four nations holding clinching scenarios for the 2022 World Cup.

Canada hosts Jamaica in the first match of the day with a chance to clinch an automatic berth to Qatar. Canada has clinched at least the inter-confederation playoff, but tie or Costa Rica loss will ensure Canada does not have to go to a playoff. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The evening session will see the USMNT host Panama at 7 p.m. and Mexico travel to face Honduras at 7:05 p.m. The US and El Tri are tied with 22 points and both clinch at least an inter-confederation spot with a win or tie. Both can clinch an automatic berth with a win or tie and a Costa Rica loss.

We’ll be updating this article with full results as the matches wrap. The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

Score updates

Canada 4, Jamaica 0: Canada rolled over Jamaica with goals in the 13th, 44th, and 82nd minute, and a Jamaica own goal in the 88th minute. Canada clinched a World Cup berth with the win. If the US and Mexico tie or lose Sunday evening, Canada clinches first places in the group.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through March 27