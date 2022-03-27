Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Wizards on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors head East to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening. The NCAA tournament is almost over and Sunday there are two Elite Eight games, including North Carolina vs. No. 15 seed and cinderella darling Saint Peter’s. If you’re looking to bet on another brand of basketball, the Dubs and Wizards is a decent spot to target. Let’s look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for tonight.

Warriors vs. Wizards, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +7

This is a tough game to pick actually. Washington didn’t have Kyle Kuzma last game but managed to beat the Pistons. Now, Detroit isn’t Golden State but the Dubs are also missing Stephen Curry. So Golden State isn’t exactly Golden State right now. The Dubs have lost four of five games, including 94-90 to the Orlando Magic. Kristaps Porzingis carried the Wizards against the Pistons and we could see a similar performance tonight. If that’s the case, at home, I’ll take Washington and the points.

Over/Under: O216.5

Neither team has been strong offensively with players missing on both sides. Still, the pace should be a bit higher in this game compared to some of the matchups for these teams recently. If the Wizards get Kuzma back that’s a boost. If not, this is still a miserably low number for this game. My guess is we see less defense than usual for a Sunday evening matchup with very, very little impact on playoff seeding.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.