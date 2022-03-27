Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Suns on Sunday

This is a potential NBA Finals preview, with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Phoenix Suns Sunday evening. The 76ers look to capitalize on Joel Embiid’s MVP-level season, while the Suns hope to rebound from last season’s disappointing Finals exit. Both teams should be fairly intact, although the Suns are missing Cameron Johnson with a quad injury.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

76ers vs. Suns, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5

Phoenix is on a seven-game winning streak and has started to get back into a groove with Chris Paul’s return. The Suns are averaging a whopping 130.0 points per game over the last five, so they’re playing their best basketball offensively. The 76ers are also on a nice winning streak but this Suns squad is better than any they’ve faced of late. Take Phoenix to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 228

As mentioned above, the Suns are clicking offensively. Philadelphia will have to match that output offensively and has the stars to do so, meaning there’s a great chance the over will hit. It’s not too high of a total either, so count on both teams to put up enough points to trigger the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.