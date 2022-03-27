 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Suns on Sunday

We go over some of the best betting options for Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Chris Paul and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns hug after the game against the Denver Nuggets on March 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

This is a potential NBA Finals preview, with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Phoenix Suns Sunday evening. The 76ers look to capitalize on Joel Embiid’s MVP-level season, while the Suns hope to rebound from last season’s disappointing Finals exit. Both teams should be fairly intact, although the Suns are missing Cameron Johnson with a quad injury.

The Suns are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 228.

76ers vs. Suns, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5

Phoenix is on a seven-game winning streak and has started to get back into a groove with Chris Paul’s return. The Suns are averaging a whopping 130.0 points per game over the last five, so they’re playing their best basketball offensively. The 76ers are also on a nice winning streak but this Suns squad is better than any they’ve faced of late. Take Phoenix to win and cover in this one.

Over/Under: Over 228

As mentioned above, the Suns are clicking offensively. Philadelphia will have to match that output offensively and has the stars to do so, meaning there’s a great chance the over will hit. It’s not too high of a total either, so count on both teams to put up enough points to trigger the over.

