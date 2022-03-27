Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Pelicans on Sunday

The Los Angeles Lakers meet the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday in a matchup with massive playoff implications for both teams. Both squads are currently at the bottom of the play-in bracket, but sit within two games of the 11th-place Spurs. A win here will be huge for either squad when it comes to solidifying a play-in tournament spot.

The Pelicans are 3.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 232. LeBron James is listed as questionable for the Lakers, while Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram continues nursing his hamstring injury. He’s also questionable to play.

Lakers vs. Pelicans, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +3.5

Both teams are coming in after a loss, but the Pelicans might have some tired legs after playing Saturday. James should suit up here and tends to perform when his back is against the wall. This Lakers team has been disappointing but the playoffs are still a possibility. LA should be able to keep things close and cover the spread, even if the Pelicans ultimately win this contest.

Over/Under: Over 232

Neither team is strong defensively, and the Pelicans are coming off a rough outing Saturday. The Lakers are not only averaging 120.6 points per game in their last five, but they’re giving up 124.0 points. That’s a recipe for a high-scoring game overall, which means the over is the play here even with a higher total.

