Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Nets on Sunday

After a big win over the Miami Heat Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets will look to keep their winning ways going Sunday when they face the Charlotte Hornets. It’ll be Kyrie Irving’s home debut for the Nets, as the private sector mandate in New York City was lifted Thursday. The Hornets are also looking to string together wins as they try to get out of the bottom of the play-in bracket.

The Nets are 6-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 238.5.

Hornets vs. Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets -6

Irving’s return to the court will have everyone pumped up, creating an even greater atmosphere for the home team. The point guard has also been on fire of late, averaging 34.7 points per game in his last seven. After a dud Saturday, he’ll be looking to put on a show Sunday. Behind Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets should be able to cruise past the Hornets.

Over/Under: Over 238.5

The meeting between these teams earlier in the month went well over this line, and all the offensive stars will be on display. The Nets are averaging 116.6 points per game in the last five, while the Hornets are scoring 112.8 points per game. Neither defense is truly elite, so the over should hit here.

