Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Mavericks on Sunday

The Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks square off in a crucial matchup for West playoff seeding, with the teams currently tied in the standings. The Jazz sit in fourth at the moment, which would be mean homecourt advantage in the first round. The Mavericks won the last meeting between these teams, but Utah has a 2-1 edge on the season series.

The Jazz are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 214.5.

Jazz vs. Mavericks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Mavericks +1

Any time you get a one-point spread, you’re basically looking to pick a winner. The Mavericks have been playing better basketball of late and Luka Doncic is on fire. Utah’s stars are back after a small absence earlier in 2022, but look for Dallas to get the cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 214.5

Both teams are strong defensively, with Utah ranking fifth in points allowed over the last five and Dallas ranking 16th. The Mavericks are second overall in points allowed. The Jazz have gone under in three of their last four games, while the Mavericks have gone under in four of the last five. Expect another low-scoring game Sunday.

