Who is the highest seed to reach the Final Four? Has a 15 seed ever made it?

The story of the 2022 NCAA Tournament has been the Cinderella run of the No. 15 Saint Peter’s Peacocks. Entering as the auto-bid from the MAAC, the Peacocks shocked the nation by taking down No. 2 Kentucky in the first round. They would then follow that up with upsets of No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue to become the first 15-seed in NCAA Tournament history to reach the Elite Eight.

That factoid obviously means that no 15-seed has ever made the Final Four, giving the Peacocks yet another opportunity to make history should it spring yet another upset in Philadelphia this evening.

Since the the tourney expanded to 64 in 1985, the highest seed to make the Final Four has been an 11-seed. It has happened on five separate occasions, starting with LSU in 1986 and picking up with George Mason in 2006, VCU in 2011, Loyola-Chicago in 2018, and UCLA in 2021.

We’ll see if the Peacocks can alone put themselves in the history books in Philadelphia in the Regional Final on Sunday night.