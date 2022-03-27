No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will meet the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in the Greensboro Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

South Carolina (32-2, 15-1 SEC) have stormed through the Greensboro region as expected and will enter tonight’s matchup as a heavy favorite. The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina 69-61 on Friday and were buoyed by a dominant 28 point, 22 rebound effort from Aaliyah Boston.

Creighton (23-9, 15-5 Big East) has been the Cinderella team in this region and has risen to the occasion as an underdog. The Bluejays have powered through the likes of No. 7 Colorado, No. 2 Iowa, and No. 3 Iowa State to get to this point in Greensboro.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 27th

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: South Carolina -13, Total 125

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.