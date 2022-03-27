 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Creighton: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

The Gamecocks and Bluejays face off Sunday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament - Second Round-Miami-Florida at South Carolina Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks will meet the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in the Greensboro Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

South Carolina (32-2, 15-1 SEC) have stormed through the Greensboro region as expected and will enter tonight’s matchup as a heavy favorite. The Gamecocks defeated North Carolina 69-61 on Friday and were buoyed by a dominant 28 point, 22 rebound effort from Aaliyah Boston.

Creighton (23-9, 15-5 Big East) has been the Cinderella team in this region and has risen to the occasion as an underdog. The Bluejays have powered through the likes of No. 7 Colorado, No. 2 Iowa, and No. 3 Iowa State to get to this point in Greensboro.

How to watch South Carolina vs. Creighton

Date: Sunday, March 27th
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app
Odds: South Carolina -13, Total 125

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

