No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal will meet the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the Spokane Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stanford (31-3, 16-0 Pac-12) have carved out a dominant path through the tournament to get to this point, blowing out No. 16 Montana State and No. 8 Kansas before downing No. 4 Maryland 72-66 on Friday. The Cardinal have been led by Haley Jones, who has averaged 12.8 points a game this year.

Texas (29-6, 13-5 Big 12) have also handled business throughout the tournament, beating No. 15 Fairfield and No. 7 Utah before edging No. 6 Ohio State 66-63. The Longhorns are looking for their second win over the Cardinal this season.

How to watch Stanford vs. Texas

Date: Sunday, March 27th

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: Stanford -6.5, Total 127

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.