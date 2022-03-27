 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Texas: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

The Longhorns and Cardinal face off Sunday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Spokane Regional-Stanford Cardinal vs Maryland Terrapins James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal will meet the No. 2 Texas Longhorns in the Spokane Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stanford (31-3, 16-0 Pac-12) have carved out a dominant path through the tournament to get to this point, blowing out No. 16 Montana State and No. 8 Kansas before downing No. 4 Maryland 72-66 on Friday. The Cardinal have been led by Haley Jones, who has averaged 12.8 points a game this year.

Texas (29-6, 13-5 Big 12) have also handled business throughout the tournament, beating No. 15 Fairfield and No. 7 Utah before edging No. 6 Ohio State 66-63. The Longhorns are looking for their second win over the Cardinal this season.

How to watch Stanford vs. Texas

Date: Sunday, March 27th
Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app
Odds: Stanford -6.5, Total 127

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Sunday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

