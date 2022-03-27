How and what to watch for No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova in Final Four of 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Tournament will tip off on Saturday, April 2 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The national semifinals will feature a matchup between the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks of the Midwest Region and the No. 2 Villanova Wildcats of the South Region.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are made available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: Saturday, April 2nd

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBS

Location: Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Odds: TBD

No. 1 Kansas 32-6 (14-4 Big 12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Texas Southern 83-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 9 Creighton 79-72

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Providence 66-61

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 10 Miami 76-50

KenPom rating: 5 Overall, 6 Offense, 23 Defense

Leading scorer: Ochai Agbaji (18.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This will be Kansas’ 16th Final Four appearance in program history.

Kansas booked its reservation for New Orleans by racing past Miami for a 26-point victory on Sunday. The Jayhawks trailed by two early in the second half and completely flipped the game, breaking off a 10-0 run to grab control. A Remy Martin three with nine minutes to go put them up by 13 and effectively served as the dagger.

No. 2 Villanova 30-7 (16-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Delaware 80-60

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Ohio State 71-61

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 11 Michigan 63-55

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 5 Houston 50-44

KenPom rating: 8 Overall, 9 Offense, 17 Defense

Leading scorer: Collin Gillespie (15.6 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: This is Villanova’s third Final Four appearance in seven seasons.

Villanova is back in the Final Four and staved off Houston for a low-scoring Elite Eight victory on Saturday. The Wildcats unfortunately lost Justin Moore in the process, who suffered an apparent Achilles injury in the second half of the matchup.