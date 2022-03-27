Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Julius Randle headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 27

We’ve got seven games on the NBA slate for Sunday, with Hornets-Nets being the lone nationally televised game on NBATV. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications

NBA Injury Report: March 27

Julius Randle (calf) questionable

Randle is getting close to coming back but if he continues to sit, look for Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson to get extended minutes for the Knicks.

Jerami Grant (calf) OUT

Grant is out and likely will be held out more down the stretch as the Pistons look to get their younger guys more minutes. These are the “development” games for Detroit.

Jayson Tatum (knee) probable

Jaylen Brown (knee) probable

Al Horford (personal) OUT

Tatum and Brown should play, while Horford is out. Robert Williams and Grant Williams are nice value adds here, while Marcus Smart and Derrick White would be elevated if either Tatum or Brown gets ruled out.

Daniel Gafford (neck) probable

Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT

Kuzma remains out, but Gafford is a nice value play if he does go. Kristaps Porzingis is a good addition as well, although it’ll be interesting to see how many minutes the Wizards give him.

Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT

Johnson remains out. It’s still the Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges show on the wing for Phoenix. Those two are solid additions to any fantasy/DFS lineups.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable

Dwight Howard (hip) questionable

James and Horton-Tucker should play, while Howard is iffy. The Lakers desperately need this game, so look for value guys here like Carmelo Anthony or Malik Monk.

Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable

Ingram did not play in Saturday’s game, so there’s a chance he does go Sunday. If he doesn’t play, CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham remain the best offensive options for New Orleans.

Seth Curry (ankle) TBD

Goran Dragic (knee) TBD

Both these guys played Saturday, so we’ll see if the Nets are cautious here against the Hornets. Kyrie Irving will play this game at home, so Brooklyn will be in good shape even if Curry and Dragic sit. Look for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas to be fallback options here.

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT

Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable

Bogdanovic remains out, which elevates Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Whiteside can’t go, Rudy Gobert will continue to be the dominant presence in the middle for Utah.

Davis Bertans (knee) probable

Trey Burke (illness) questionable

Bertans is likely in, which might cut into Maxi Kleber’s minutes. If Burke plays, he’ll operate on the perimeter and snag some time away from Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.