Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, Julius Randle headline NBA injury report for Sunday, March 27

We’ve got seven games on the NBA slate for Sunday, with Hornets-Nets being the lone nationally televised game on NBATV. Here’s Sunday’s injury report in the association, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications
NBA Injury Report: March 27
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
Julius Randle (calf) questionable
Randle is getting close to coming back but if he continues to sit, look for Obi Toppin and Taj Gibson to get extended minutes for the Knicks.
Jerami Grant (calf) OUT
Grant is out and likely will be held out more down the stretch as the Pistons look to get their younger guys more minutes. These are the “development” games for Detroit.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum (knee) probable
Jaylen Brown (knee) probable
Al Horford (personal) OUT
Tatum and Brown should play, while Horford is out. Robert Williams and Grant Williams are nice value adds here, while Marcus Smart and Derrick White would be elevated if either Tatum or Brown gets ruled out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
Daniel Gafford (neck) probable
Kyle Kuzma (knee) OUT
Kuzma remains out, but Gafford is a nice value play if he does go. Kristaps Porzingis is a good addition as well, although it’ll be interesting to see how many minutes the Wizards give him.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns
Cameron Johnson (quad) OUT
Johnson remains out. It’s still the Jae Crowder and Mikal Bridges show on the wing for Phoenix. Those two are solid additions to any fantasy/DFS lineups.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable
Dwight Howard (hip) questionable
James and Horton-Tucker should play, while Howard is iffy. The Lakers desperately need this game, so look for value guys here like Carmelo Anthony or Malik Monk.
Brandon Ingram (hamstring) questionable
Ingram did not play in Saturday’s game, so there’s a chance he does go Sunday. If he doesn’t play, CJ McCollum and Devonte’ Graham remain the best offensive options for New Orleans.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets
Seth Curry (ankle) TBD
Goran Dragic (knee) TBD
Both these guys played Saturday, so we’ll see if the Nets are cautious here against the Hornets. Kyrie Irving will play this game at home, so Brooklyn will be in good shape even if Curry and Dragic sit. Look for Patty Mills and Cam Thomas to be fallback options here.
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) OUT
Hassan Whiteside (foot) questionable
Bogdanovic remains out, which elevates Jordan Clarkson and Royce O’Neale in fantasy/DFS lineups. If Whiteside can’t go, Rudy Gobert will continue to be the dominant presence in the middle for Utah.
Davis Bertans (knee) probable
Trey Burke (illness) questionable
Bertans is likely in, which might cut into Maxi Kleber’s minutes. If Burke plays, he’ll operate on the perimeter and snag some time away from Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.