Pick against the spread, over/under for Miami-Kansas on Sunday

The Miami Hurricanes are in search of their first ever Final Four and will have to defeat a Kansas program that with a win on Sunday will be in their 16th Final Four.

Miami Hurricanes vs Kansas Jayhawks (-6, 147.5)

Both teams are playing their best defense of the season with Kansas giving up 68 points or fewer in seven of their last eight games and Miami has surrendered 66 points or fewer in all three of their NCAA Tournament games.

The Hurricanes have needed this improved defense as they have shot 13-of-55 from 3-point range in the NCAA Tournament while Kansas has let opponents shoot just 29.7% from 3-point range in their last 13 games:

Much of the Hurricanes defense stems from generating steals, getting one on 12.8% of possessions in road and neutral court games, which ranks sixth in the country.

Second chances don’t come Miami’s way on the glass, ranking 331st in the nation in percentage of missed shots that result in an offensive rebound with just 18.7% of their missed shots away from hone resulting in an offensive rebound.

Opponents are shooting 36.7% on 2-point attempts during the NCAA Tournament against Kansas while Miami is giving up fewer points on a per possession basis this season away from from than in Miami, and with Miami 226th among Division I teams in possession per game, the under trend we’ve seen this NCAA Tournament that peaked with seven of the eight Sweet 16 games going under will continue.

The Play: Miami vs Kansas Under 147.5

