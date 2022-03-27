Full list of odds for the 2022 Oscars

Oscar night is here! And the odds are out there on who will walk away winners at the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27th.

While the biggest night in entertainment is normally just for watching good songs and bad speeches, there’s a way to make your movie opinions turn into cash as well. If you’re a resident of Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, or New Jersey, you can bet on the awards right in the app at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Below is a list of the odds available to bet on the 2022 Oscars courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Sunday morning.

Best picture

CODA -135

The Power of the Dog +110

Belfast +1400

West Side Story +3500

King Richard +4000

Dune +5000

Don’t Look Up +6500

Licorice Pizza +8000

Drive My Car +8000

Nightmare Alley +15000

Best Actor

Will Smith (King Richard) -800

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) +500

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!) +1100

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) +2500

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) +5000

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) -140

Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) +275

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) +500

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) +800

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) +900

Best Director

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) -3500

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) +1400

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) +1400

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) +2000

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) +3000

Best Supporting Actor

Troy Kostur (CODA) -600

Kodi Smith-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) +300

Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) +2000

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) +3500

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) +3500

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) -1600

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) +700

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) +1800

Judi Dench (Belfast) +2000

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) +3500

Best Original Screenplay

Licorice Pizza +100

Belfast +110

Don’t Look Up +500

The Worst Person in the World +800

King Richard +2500

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA -250

The Power of the Dog +175

The Lost Daughter +700

Drive My Car +1600

Dune +2000

Best Cinematography

Dune -750

The Power of the Dog +300

The Tragedy of Macbeth +1200

West Side Story +2000

Nightmare Alley +4000

Best Production Design

Dune -300

Nightmare Alley +250

West Side Story +1200

The Power of the Dog +1600

The Tragedy of Macbeth +2000

Best Costume Design

Cruella -450

Dune +330

West Side Story +1200

Cyrano +2000

Nightmare Alley +2500

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye -280

Dune +400

Cruella +600

Coming 2 America +1000

House of Gucci +2000

Best Animated Feature

Encanto -1400

The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines +500

Flee +1200

Luca +1800

Raya and the Last Dragon +4000

Best International Film

Drive My Car -2500

The Worst Person in the World +800

Flee +1000

The Hand of God +3500

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom +3500

Best Documentary

Summer of Soul -360

Flee +250

Attica +1400

Ascension +2500

Writing with Fire +3500

Best Film Editing

Dune -125

King Richard +220

The Power of the Dog +350

tick, tick... BOOM! +1000

Don’t Look Up +2000

Best Sound

Dune -1200

West Side Story +700

No Time to Die +1600

The Power of the Dog +2000

Belfast +2800

Best Song

No Time to Die (No Time to Die) -225

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) +200

Be Alive (King Richard) +700

Down to Joy (Belfast) +2000

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) +2500

Best Score

Dune -500

The Power of the Dog +400

Encanto +800

Don’t Look Up +2000

Parallel Mothers +3500

Best Visual Effects

Dune -3500

Spider-Man: No Way Home +900

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings +1400

Free Guy +2000

No Time to Die +2500

Best Documentary Short

The Queen of Basketball -155

Three Songs for Benazir +150

Audible +300

Lead Me Home +1200

When We Were Bullies +2500

Best Live Action Short

The Long Goodbye -225

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run +300

The Dress +700

On My Mind +800

Please Hold +1400

Best Animated Short

Robin Robin -225

Bestia +400

The Windshield Wiper +500

Boxballet +700

Affairs of the Art +1600

