Full list of odds for the 2022 Oscars

Oscar night is here! And the odds are out there on who will walk away winners at the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 27th.
While the biggest night in entertainment is normally just for watching good songs and bad speeches, there’s a way to make your movie opinions turn into cash as well. If you’re a resident of Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, or New Jersey, you can bet on the awards right in the app at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Below is a list of the odds available to bet on the 2022 Oscars courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Sunday morning.
Best picture
- CODA -135
- The Power of the Dog +110
- Belfast +1400
- West Side Story +3500
- King Richard +4000
- Dune +5000
- Don’t Look Up +6500
- Licorice Pizza +8000
- Drive My Car +8000
- Nightmare Alley +15000
Best Actor
- Will Smith (King Richard) -800
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) +500
- Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!) +1100
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) +2500
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) +5000
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) -140
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) +275
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) +500
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer) +800
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) +900
Best Director
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) -3500
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) +1400
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) +1400
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza) +2000
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car) +3000
Best Supporting Actor
- Troy Kostur (CODA) -600
- Kodi Smith-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) +300
- Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) +2000
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) +3500
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) +3500
Best Supporting Actress
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) -1600
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog) +700
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) +1800
- Judi Dench (Belfast) +2000
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) +3500
Best Original Screenplay
- Licorice Pizza +100
- Belfast +110
- Don’t Look Up +500
- The Worst Person in the World +800
- King Richard +2500
Best Adapted Screenplay
- CODA -250
- The Power of the Dog +175
- The Lost Daughter +700
- Drive My Car +1600
- Dune +2000
Best Cinematography
- Dune -750
- The Power of the Dog +300
- The Tragedy of Macbeth +1200
- West Side Story +2000
- Nightmare Alley +4000
Best Production Design
- Dune -300
- Nightmare Alley +250
- West Side Story +1200
- The Power of the Dog +1600
- The Tragedy of Macbeth +2000
Best Costume Design
- Cruella -450
- Dune +330
- West Side Story +1200
- Cyrano +2000
- Nightmare Alley +2500
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye -280
- Dune +400
- Cruella +600
- Coming 2 America +1000
- House of Gucci +2000
Best Animated Feature
- Encanto -1400
- The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines +500
- Flee +1200
- Luca +1800
- Raya and the Last Dragon +4000
Best International Film
- Drive My Car -2500
- The Worst Person in the World +800
- Flee +1000
- The Hand of God +3500
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom +3500
Best Documentary
- Summer of Soul -360
- Flee +250
- Attica +1400
- Ascension +2500
- Writing with Fire +3500
Best Film Editing
- Dune -125
- King Richard +220
- The Power of the Dog +350
- tick, tick... BOOM! +1000
- Don’t Look Up +2000
Best Sound
- Dune -1200
- West Side Story +700
- No Time to Die +1600
- The Power of the Dog +2000
- Belfast +2800
Best Song
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die) -225
- Dos Oruguitas (Encanto) +200
- Be Alive (King Richard) +700
- Down to Joy (Belfast) +2000
- Somehow You Do (Four Good Days) +2500
Best Score
- Dune -500
- The Power of the Dog +400
- Encanto +800
- Don’t Look Up +2000
- Parallel Mothers +3500
Best Visual Effects
- Dune -3500
- Spider-Man: No Way Home +900
- Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings +1400
- Free Guy +2000
- No Time to Die +2500
Best Documentary Short
- The Queen of Basketball -155
- Three Songs for Benazir +150
- Audible +300
- Lead Me Home +1200
- When We Were Bullies +2500
Best Live Action Short
- The Long Goodbye -225
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run +300
- The Dress +700
- On My Mind +800
- Please Hold +1400
Best Animated Short
- Robin Robin -225
- Bestia +400
- The Windshield Wiper +500
- Boxballet +700
- Affairs of the Art +1600
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.