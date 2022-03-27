Will Smith wins Best Actor at 2022 Oscars

Yes, Will Smith finally won his first Academy Award for his performance in King Richard. But let’s just say he might have slightly overshadowed his speech by slapping Chris Rock about half an hour earlier in the wildest moment perhaps ever in Oscars history.
Here were the odds to win Best Actor before the show started from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Best Actor
- Will Smith (King Richard) -800
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog) +500
- Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!) +1100
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) +2500
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos) +5000