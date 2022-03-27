Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress at 2022 Oscars

Jessica Chastain was the slight favorite over the field for her work in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and she wins for her work in a film that was considered just ok, but also one that was powerful and truly inhabited the character.
Here were the odds to win Best Actress before the show started from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Best Actress
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye) -140
- Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) +275
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) +500
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer) +800
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) +900