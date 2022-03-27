Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress at 2022 Oscars

Ariana DeBose has won the 2022 Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards. She wins the award for her role as Anita in West Side Story. This was DeBose’s first Oscars nomination and the first win of her young acting career. West Side Story was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound and Best Cinematography among others.

DeBose spent most of her time as an actress on Broadway starring in Bring It On: The Musical and Hamilton. She was in a Netflix movie as well as a TV show on AppleTV+ before making her big-screen debut in West Side Story. Her musical background made her perfect for the role and she clearly crushed it as she takes home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Here were the odds to win Best Supporting Actress before the show started from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Best Supporting Actress