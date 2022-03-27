 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Kotsur wins Best Supporting Actor at 2022 Oscars

The powerful performance came with an even more powerful acceptance speech.

By Collin Sherwin
Troy Kotsur accepts the award for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in ”CODA” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Troy Kotsur was the winner of the 2022 Best Supporting Actor Oscar, but besides his performance, it’s possible he’ll be as well-remembered for his acceptance speech that was truly moving.

Here were the odds to win Best Supporting Actor before the show started from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Best Supporting Actor

  • Troy Kostur (CODA) -600
  • Kodi Smith-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) +300
  • Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) +2000
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) +3500
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos) +3500

