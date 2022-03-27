Jane Campion wins Best Director at 2022 Oscars

Jane Campion has won the 2022 Oscar for Best Director at the 2022 Academy Awards. Her film The Power of the Dog was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound among others. Actors from the film were nominated for Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor (Jesse Plemons) and Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst).

This was the second Academy Awards Best Director nomination of Campion’s career. She was nominated in 1994 for The Piano, but she didn’t win. This is her second overall Oscar victory for Campion as she won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay with The Piano.

