Live updates on 2022 Oscars presentation order

The 2022 Academy Awards are finally here as ‘Hollywood’s Biggest Night’ rolls on. The Oscars don’t usually announce the order of the presentations, but we will be updating this article whenever awards are announced!
Generally, Best Picture goes last, although that was not the case last year. Best Actor was the final award of the evening, likely due to the expectation that Chadwick Boseman was expected by most to win. Anthony Hopkins won a shocker, and so we will likely see Best Picture back in the final spot. Best Actor and Best Actress will likely be in the final three, with Best Director mixed in there as well.
Unlike other years, they have pre-taped speeches for a number of categories including Documentary Short, Original Score and Animated Short. For reference, below is the order that they used for the 2021 Academy Awards.
Here was the order for the 2021 Academy Awards
- Original Screenplay (Promising Young Woman Written by Emerald Fennell)
- Adapted Screenplay (The Father Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)
- International Feature Film (Another Round)
- Supporting Actor (Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Makeup and Hairstyling (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson)
- Costume Design (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth)
- Best Director ... this is early! (Chloé Zhao, Nomadland)
- Sound (Sound of Metal, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)
- Live Action Short Film (Two Distant Strangers)
- Animated Short Film (If Anything Happens I Love You)
- Animated Feature Film (Soul)
- Documentary Short Subject (Colette)
- Documentary Feature (My Octopus Teacher)
- Visual Effects (Tenet)
- Supporting Actress (Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari)
- Production Design (Mank)
- Cinematography (Mank, Erik Messerschmidt)
- Film Editing (Sound of Metal, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen)
- Music, Original Score (Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste)
- Music, Original Song (“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas)
- Best Picture (Nomadland)
- Best Actress (Frances McDormand)
- Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins)