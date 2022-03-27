When was the last time the Final Four had no No. 1 seeds?

The 2022 Final Four in New Orleans is on the verge of plenty of upsets. The Kansas Jayhawks are on the ropes against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half of a regional final.

If Rock Chalk goes down, there will be no No. 1 seeds in the final Four of what has been a wide-open 2022 NCAA Tournament. When was the last time that happened?

Remember Cardiac Kemba Walker? That’s right, it’s 2011.

The UConn Huskies star guard went on one of the great runs in the history of the college basketball postseason. The Huskies won the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, winning five games in five nights, most of them due to the incredible play of the future Boston Celtic. The Huskies were the hottest team in March Madness, and ended up as the national champions after defeating Kentucky (a No. 4 seed) and Butler (No. 8 seed) in Houston, Texas.

The other team in that foursome were the No. 11 VCU Rams, who were the first team to go from the First Four to the Final Four under head coach Shaka Smart.

The only other time this phenomenon has happened since the expansion of the tournament in 1985 was in 2006, where the No. 3 Florida Gators triumphed in a foursome that included No. 2 UCLA, No. 4 LSU, and a Cinderella No. 11 George Mason team.