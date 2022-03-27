March Madness predictions 2022: Instant picks heading into Final Four

Ever heard “think long, think wrong?” Well, we’re firing from the hip and providing instant picks as the 2022 Final Four matchups are decided.

No deep pondering about this at all. Here are our initial, gut feeling picks for how the national semifinal round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will shake out.

Both teams came out with impressive victories in their respective Elite Eight matchups. Shooting from the hip here, we’re going to go with Kansas advancing to the title game for two reasons. First, the Jayhawks showed the ability to completely flip a game on Sunday, turning a six-point halftime deficit into a 26-point blowout. Second, Villanova will most likely be without key starter Justin Moore, who unfortunately suffered an apparent Achilles injury in last Saturday’s victory. That will serve as a significant blow to ‘Nova’s chances.