Start time, TV channel for Final Four matchups game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

The Elite Eight is wrapping up across the four regions and the Final Four is just about settled. Next weekend, the No. 1 seed Kansas Jayhawks will face the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats and the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils will face the winner of Sunday’s matchup between the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

While the Final Four matchups are still being settled, the television schedule has been finalized and announced for the the national semifinals. TBS will air the two semifinals on Saturday, April 2, and CBS will air the national championship game on Monday, April 4. The Saturday schedule will see Kansas and Villanova tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET, and then Duke will tip off against the winner of Saint Peter’s and UNC after the first game ends.

The announcers for the Final Four are familiar faces and voices. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery will call the games with Tracy Wolfson serving as the courtside reporter for the seventh consecutive tournament. Gene Steratore will serve as rules analyst for his third Final Four.

Here list of Elite Eight start times and TV channels for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. We’ll update the Sunday list after Friday wraps and we get specific tip-off times and TV channels.

All times ET

Final Four TV schedule, Saturday

6:09 p.m. — No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova — TBS

After game 1 — No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina or No. 15 Saint Peter’s — TBS