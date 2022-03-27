 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Several USMNT players, including Gio Reyna, have illness ahead of match vs. Panama

The star is still available off the bench.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Giovanni Reyna of United States drives the ball during the match between Mexico and The United States as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at Azteca Stadium on March 24, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Here’s the USMNT starting lineup against Panama, and it is missing some key players. One of those guys is Giovanni Reyna, who is one of America’s star strikers and top offensive players.

Reyna, along with several other USMNT players, has an illness and will not start in this game. He is available off the bench, but will likely only be used if the Americans fall behind by multiple goals.

USA is currently sitting in second place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, which is good for an automatic berth in the 2022 competition. The Americans likely can secure qualification with a point against Panama.

Along with Reyna, some other significant players not starting in this game are Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah. DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta are also not in the starting lineup for the qualifier. Luckily for the Americans, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic are set to start Sunday.

