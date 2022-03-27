Several USMNT players, including Gio Reyna, have illness ahead of match vs. Panama

Here’s the USMNT starting lineup against Panama, and it is missing some key players. One of those guys is Giovanni Reyna, who is one of America’s star strikers and top offensive players.

Reyna, along with several other USMNT players, has an illness and will not start in this game. He is available off the bench, but will likely only be used if the Americans fall behind by multiple goals.

FS1 broadcast reveals a number of USMNT players, including Gio Reyna, caught a stomach bug after the 0-0 draw at Mexico.



Reyna is available off the bench still. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 27, 2022

USA is currently sitting in second place in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, which is good for an automatic berth in the 2022 competition. The Americans likely can secure qualification with a point against Panama.

Along with Reyna, some other significant players not starting in this game are Ricardo Pepi and Tim Weah. DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta are also not in the starting lineup for the qualifier. Luckily for the Americans, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic are set to start Sunday.