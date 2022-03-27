 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rudy Gobert out Sunday vs. Mavericks with leg injury

Utah’s entire center rotation is out for this game.

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz warms up prior to the game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 25, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Utah Jazz will be without star center Rudy Gobert in a pivotal contest against the Dallas Mavericks, as he’s been ruled out with a leg injury. Utah’s entire center rotation is out in this game, so the Jazz will likely start playing small ball against Dallas.

Gobert had dealt with a calf injury for a while, but has played in 17 of the team’s last 18 games. He’s a late scratch here and it comes at a bad time for the Jazz, who are tied for fourth with the Mavericks in the West.

Dallas likely becomes a favorite against the spread after initially being listed as a one-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. It might be smart to shift to the Mavericks on any bets here, as Dallas will have an advantage on the interior.

With Gobert out, look for Eric Paschall to get more minutes in the frontcourt for Utah. The Jazz will rely heavily on their guards, but Paschall could be a nice value addition in fantasy/DFS lineups.

