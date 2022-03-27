Full list of 2022 Oscar winners as they come in

Tinseltown’s biggest night is here! The 94th Academy Awards are back to their traditional home of the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, and we’ll be following along all night with the winners as they come in.

CODA has been closing fast during awards season, and will be the favorite to win Best Picture. But Jane Campion of The Power of The Dog is the heavy chalk for Best Director.

We’ll be following along all night from the ceremony, which will feel normal for the first time in two years after last year’s event in a train station due to COVID-19 precautions.

Below are all the odds and for all categories from DraftKings Sportsbook, as well as all the winners as they're announced.

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh)

Best Production Design

Dune (Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos)

Best Film Editing

Dune (Joe Walker)

Best Original Score

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Best Live Action Short Film

The Long Goodbye (Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed)

Best Animated Short

The Windshield Wiper (Albert Mielgo and Leo Sanchez)

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

Best Sound

Dune (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett)