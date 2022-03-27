Report: Seton Hall to hire Saint Peter’s head coach Shaheen Holloway

Saint Peter’s Shaheen Holloway looks to be heading back to his alma mater.

Jerry Corino of the Asbury Park Press reported Sunday evening that the Peacocks head coach is expected to officially accept the Seton Hall job this week. This report came shortly after Saint Peter’s Cinderella run through the NCAA Tournament ended in a 69-49 loss to North Carolina in the Elite Eight. Some reported like Stadium’s Jeff Goodman have intimated that Holloway to Seton Hall was a done deal even before the tournament began.

Holloway has became a household name in the college basketball world over the last two weeks as his Peacocks became the first 15-seed to ever make it to the Elite Eight. They began the run by knocking off No. 2 Kentucky in overtime and followed that up with victories over No. 7 Murray State and No. 3 Purdue to get to the doorstep of the Final Four. That served as the culmination of a four-year run with the small program in Jersey City, NJ, where he posted a 64-57 record and got into the big dance by winning the MAAC Tournament.

A Queens, NY, native, Holloway played at Seton Hall from 1996-2000, where he won Big East Most Improved Player as a senior and helped lead the Pirates to their last Sweet Sixteen appearance. This homecoming came to be after previous Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard left for the Maryland job. The Pirates posted a 21-11 record this past season, making the NCAA Tournament as an eight-seed.