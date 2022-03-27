The 16 schools that started the 2022 NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship are down to four, and those teams are shipping up to Boston for the Frozen Four.

The last event of the cawlidge hawkey season of the 2022 takes place on Thursday, April 7th, and the national champion will be crowned on Saturday, April 9th.

The national semifinals doubleheader gets started at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, while the title game is expected to have the puck drop at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

All three Frozen Four matchups will air on ESPN2.

Frozen Four: April 7th and 9th

The TD Garden is familiar with hosting the Frozen Four, as this is the fourth time the hockey season has ended in the arena. It’s also the eighth time the city of Boston has played host, which includes Matthews Arena on Northeastern’s campus in 1960, and three consecutive appearances at the old Boston Garden from 1972-74.

TD Garden has hosted previously in 1998, 2004, and 2015.