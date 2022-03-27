When is the 2022 Frozen Four? Dates for end of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship

The first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Hockey Championship are complete as of Sunday, March 27th, and we now know the four teams heading to Boston for the 2022 Frozen Four. No. 1 Michigan will face No. 1 Denver, and No. 1 Minnesota State will take on No. 2 Minnesota in the other semifinal.

But these teams won’t get on the ice for a game again for another 11 days, as the NCAA hockey season takes quite a long break ahead of the national semifinals. Staying out of the way of the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans and Women’s Final Four in Minneapolis is probably good for TV ratings, but it certainly disrupts the rhythm of the season a bit.

Frozen Four: April 7th and 9th

The Frozen Four doubleheader has the first puck drop at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, while the national championship game will have their opening faceoff at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. All three games will will air on ESPN2.

The TD Garden in Boston will play host, with the arena holding the even for the fourth time, and the city of Boston for the eighth. TD Garden has been the home of the Frozen Four previously in 1998, 2004, and 2015.