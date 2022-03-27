 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Will Smith hits Chris Rock, and the memes are born

The Internet remains timely, and undefeated.

By Collin Sherwin
AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Centerpiece Gala Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ “Concussion” - Red Carpet
Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Concussion” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

Actors Will Smith and Chris Rock had a dust-up at the 2022 Oscars ceremony when Rock, who was presenting the next award, made a poor joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like GI Jane. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, and her husband didn’t take kindly to the comment. As a result, we get this NSFW content.

It didn’t take long for the Internet to work its magic and find the perfect screenshot to go nuts with memes. Here are some of the best ones. By the way, the people at DraftKings Sportsbook have tabbed Smith as the favorite in a potential boxing match.

For those who were content to fire off jokes instead of build out memes, there was some quality content there too.

