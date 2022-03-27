Will Smith hits Chris Rock, and the memes are born

Actors Will Smith and Chris Rock had a dust-up at the 2022 Oscars ceremony when Rock, who was presenting the next award, made a poor joke about Jada Pinkett Smith looking like GI Jane. Pinkett Smith suffers from alopecia, and her husband didn’t take kindly to the comment. As a result, we get this NSFW content.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

It didn’t take long for the Internet to work its magic and find the perfect screenshot to go nuts with memes. Here are some of the best ones. By the way, the people at DraftKings Sportsbook have tabbed Smith as the favorite in a potential boxing match.

BOXING MATCH:



Will Smith (-450) vs. Chris Rock (+340)



Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/Q7zNR7XXuK — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 28, 2022

New meme template just dropped pic.twitter.com/R9z20fMTsI — Dakota Moyer (@DakotaMoyer) March 28, 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock... pic.twitter.com/Bsf0YSS5pX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 28, 2022

For those who were content to fire off jokes instead of build out memes, there was some quality content there too.

Will Smith got into a fight and won an Oscar. He’s an assist away from a Gordle Howe hat trick — JEFF (@jeffisrael25) March 28, 2022

I’m late but did Will Smith smack the taste out Chris Rock mouth?? — Nifty Nate (@NiftyNate_) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock before Vs After suing Will Smith pic.twitter.com/w1waH3f8yq — Roman Gemstone (@tacosdepanocha) March 28, 2022

Aye @TrevorNoah you gotta host the Grammys from behind some check cashing glass. It’s real out here fam. — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 28, 2022

Future tweet:



2024 Emmy winner for Best Documentary: HBO Max’s doc on the 2022 Oscar ceremony. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) March 28, 2022

Only in America can you walk up and slap someone in the face, sit back down and a half hour later they’re giving you an award and a standing ovation. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 28, 2022

I appreciate that one side of Twitter is just laughing at how wild that moment was, and the other is talking about assault and taking it into the legal system — Zito (@_Zeets) March 28, 2022

weird that Will Smith wasn't immediately ejected for targeting and forced to miss the first half of next year's Oscars — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 28, 2022