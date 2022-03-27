Will Smith’s Best Actor acceptance speech at 2022 Oscars [VIDEO]

Will Smith won best actor for the first time in his career for his performance in King Richard and gave his acceptance speech after slapping Chris Rock in the face earlier in the ceremony. The slap came as a huge surprise to everyone and after Rock took a shot at his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith while presenting. Smith was expected to win Best Actor and was the heavy favorite. Check out his acceptance speech below:

Will Smith’s acceptance speech as he wins his first ever #Oscar pic.twitter.com/qKVTOb7V6Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 28, 2022

Smith wins Best Actor and Denzel Valentine mentioned it being the “peak of his career” and not to let it bring out the worst in him. We all know that Smith’s peak was years ago. He will always be remembered as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He’ll always be remembered for Independence Day. For Men In Back. For all the performances that made us fall in love with him. Bad Boys 2. I, Robot. Shit, his rap career will be more storied than winning best actor for King Richard. Smith was always going to be a legend even before he made I Am Legend.

We’ve seen this before though. Leonardo DiCaprio took a while to win Best Actor at The Oscars and we all loved him for his countless magnificent performances before The Revenant. I had to go look that up. We all know that wasn’t his best performance, yet, he was due.

Kathryn Bigelow. She was the first woman to win Best Director at The Oscars for The Hurt Locker back in 2008. We all know that the Academy was simply making up for lost time and giving her the award that she should have won back in 1991 for Point Break.

What I’m really getting at here is that the Academy Awards are mostly B.S. We should always be appreciating the work of these actors for whatever they are doing to provide joy to the rest of the world. We should all be happy for Smith for winning this award but not only for this particular performance, but for any of his movies that made us laugh, cry, sit on the edge of our seat.