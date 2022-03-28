The Basketball Classic 2022: Bracket, how to watch semifinals, game times, live stream info, odds, and more

The semifinals of The Basketball Classic will tip-off on Monday, March 28th with a pair of games that will decide who advances to the title game.
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will head on the road for a matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. The Chanticleers defeated the FGCU Eagles 84-68 in the quarterfinals but may be in for an even match in the semis. The Jaguars held a 15-2 record at home in the regular season.
That game will be followed by a game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and Southern Utah Thunderbirds from the Save Mart Center in Fresno. The Bulldogs will enter the semifinals as 7.5-point home favorites over the Thunderbirds. The winners will advance to the Basketball Classic Championship on Thursday, March 31.
Here’s a look at the 2022 Basketball Classic. Odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2022 Basketball Classic semifinals: March 28
8:00 p.m. ET — Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama — ESPN+
Point spread: South Alabama -3.5
Total: 137.5
Moneyline: South Alabama -165, Coastal Carolina +145
10:00 p.m. ET — Southern Utah vs. Fresno State — ESPN+
Point spread: Fresno State -7.5
Total: 137.5
Moneyline: Fresno State -320, Southern Utah +250