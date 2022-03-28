No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 NC State Wolfpack will meet the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the Bridgeport Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NC State (32-3, 17-1 ACC) is making its first Elite Eight appearance since 1998 and defeated the likes of No. 16 Longwood, No. 9 Kansas State, and No. 5 Notre Dame to get to this point. Saturday. They were able to erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish to win.

UConn (28-5, 16-1 Big East) will effectively be playing a home game here and have cruised through the region even with star guard Paige Bueckers dealing with a knee injury. The Huskiess broke off a 16-0 run to start the second half of Saturday’s game against Indiana, putting down the Hoosiers quickly.

How to watch NC State vs. UConn

Date: Monday, March 28th

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: UConn -4.5, Total 129.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.