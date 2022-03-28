 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No. 1 NC State vs. No. 2 UConn: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

The Wolfpack and Huskies face off Monday in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. We break down everything you need to know to watch the game on TV and via live stream.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Bridgeport Regional-UConn vs Indiana David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 NC State Wolfpack will meet the No. 2 UConn Huskies in the Bridgeport Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

NC State (32-3, 17-1 ACC) is making its first Elite Eight appearance since 1998 and defeated the likes of No. 16 Longwood, No. 9 Kansas State, and No. 5 Notre Dame to get to this point. Saturday. They were able to erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game against the Fighting Irish to win.

UConn (28-5, 16-1 Big East) will effectively be playing a home game here and have cruised through the region even with star guard Paige Bueckers dealing with a knee injury. The Huskiess broke off a 16-0 run to start the second half of Saturday’s game against Indiana, putting down the Hoosiers quickly.

How to watch NC State vs. UConn

Date: Monday, March 28th
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app
Odds: UConn -4.5, Total 129.5

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

