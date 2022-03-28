When is Wrestlemania 38?

After months and months of build, the WWE has finally reached its biggest extravaganza of the year with Wrestlemania 38 taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Like the previous two years, this year’s Wrestlemania is a two-night event. It will take place on Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd with the main show on both nights beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Rumors about the big event expanding to two nights persisted for years and the company got an opportunity to experiment with it two years ago when the pandemic forced the company to hold Wrestlemania 36 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Going two nights again last year in front of a limited capacity crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it became clear that this setup would be the way to go with ‘Manias moving forward.

The headliner match of the weekend will be the Night 2 main event featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar facing Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a “winner takes all” unification match for both belts. These two competitors have had a long history with each other, one that has included them main eventing two Wrestlemanias in the past. This will serve as the culmination to a long, winding feud that goes back seven years.

Also on the cards for both night, Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will defend her title against women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey and Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair in a title match. We’ll also get a special episode of the ‘Kevin Owens Show’ where the host KO will fight Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Wrestlemania 38 info

Date: Saturday, April 2nd and Sunday, April 3rd

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming service: Peacock