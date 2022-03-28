Where is Wrestlemania 38 being held?

The “Showcase of the Immortals” is once again upon us with Wrestlemania 38 set to take place on both Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

This year’s Wrestlemania will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue was officially tabbed for this year’s grand spectacle in January of 2021 and in October of that year, it was announced that it would be a two-night event.

This is the second time that “Jerry World” will host the event, last hosting Wrestlemania 32 in April of 2016. That show drew in 100,000 attendees for a card that featured Triple H defending the WWE Championship against Roman Reigns in the main event.

This will also be the fourth Wrestlemania to be held in the state of Texas. Prior to the aforementioned Wrestlemania 32, the event was held in Houston twice. The first emanated from the Astrodome in April of 2001 for Wrestlemania 17, a show widely considered to be the greatest WWE pay-per-view of all time. The second came from NRG Stadium in April of 2009 for Wrestlemania 25, a show that featured a Shawn Michaels-Undertaker match that is widely considered one the greatest matches of all time.