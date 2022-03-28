No. 1 Louisville vs No. 3 Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, how to watch 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament Elite Eight matchup

A trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four will be on the line this evening as the No. 1 Louisville Cardinals will meet the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita Region final. This Elite Eight matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Louisville (28-4, 16-2 ACC) cruised right through its Wichita Region slate to get here, dominating No. 16 Albany and No. 9 Gonzaga before sending No. 4 Tennessee home with a 76-64 victory on Saturday. Hailey Van Lith led the Cardinals with 23 points and six assists.

Michigan (25-6, 13-5 Big Ten) is appearing in its first Elite Eight in program history, knocking off No. 14 American, No. 11 Villanova, and No. 10 South Dakota to get here. Saturday’s game against the Coyotes was a tight one and Laila Phelia put the Wolverines ahead with a clutch layup with 23 seconds remaining.

How to watch Louisville vs. Michigan

Date: Monday, March 28th

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN app

Odds: Louisville -4.5, Total 129

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Monday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.