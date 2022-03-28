Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 28

The penultimate week of the NBA season tips off tonight with a full nine-game schedule to get things going. As always, we’ve picked out a few player props that bettors should consider for tonight, with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Hornets (+255)

Denver hits the road to Charlotte tonight and are catching a Hornets team playing the back half of a back-to-back. Fatigue may limit their defensive intensity, presenting an opportunity for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to get busy on the offensive end. The reigning MVP hasn’t recorded a triple-double in exactly three weeks and this would be a good spot to break that drought.

Desmond Bane over 28.5 Pts + Rebs + Asts vs. Warriors (-110)

The Grizzlies have held down the fort as Ja Morant nurses a knee injury and one of the primary cogs has been Desmond Bane. He has averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists throughout the month of March and his numbers have only increased in Morant’s absence. He should provide yet another productive performance against the Warriors tonight.

Tre Mann over 2.5 threes vs. Trail Blazers (-155)

The Thunder have been giving up a league-high average of 15.7 threes over their last 10 games but just below them are the Trail Blazers, who have given up an average of 14.6 threes throughout that same stretch. That presents an opportunity for Oklahoma City’s Tre Mann to have a solid night from beyond the arc. He’s averaged four threes made over his last five games and should be able to put up similar numbers tonight.

