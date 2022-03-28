NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 28

Nine games are on the schedule for tonight as the NBA tips off its penultimate week of the regular season. As always, there’s plenty of opportunities for bettors to score big on value picks in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Evan Fournier, New York Knicks, $4,900

Fournier is the highest-priced value option tonight as the Knicks host the Bulls at the Garden tonight. “Don’t Google” has put up solid numbers over the last six games, averaging 12.2 points and 4.2 assists per game to give DFS users 24.1 FP’s through that period. He should be able to provide another solid performance tonight as the Knicks try to extend their winning streak to four.

Josh Richardson, San Antonio Spurs, $4,700

Richardson has been logging in more minutes for the Spurs over the last two weeks and has performing well above his season average. He has averaged 27.3 FP’s over his last three games, putting up 19.3 points in that stretch. He’ll have an opportunity to once again put up decent numbers when facing the lowly Rockets tonight.

CJ Elleby, Portland Trail Blazers, $4,600

Elleby has been performing above his season average as of late and that’s largely attributed to him getting more minutes over the past few weeks. He makes an impact when he stays on the court for over 25 minutes, like last Monday’s win at Detroit where he put up 16 points and eight rebounds. He should get plenty of burn tonight against the Thunder.