Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Knicks on Monday

We have an Eastern Conference showdown at Madison Square Garden to kick off the week tonight as the Chicago Bulls pay a visit to the New York Knicks.

Chicago (43-31) picked huge victory with playoff implications on Saturday when edging the Cavaliers 98-94. The Bulls shot just 48% from the field but in turn held Cleveland to just 41.5% shooting. Zach LaVine led with 25 points in the win.

New York (33-42) has managed to break off three straight victories and was able to edge the Pistons in a 104-102 nailbiter last night. Detroit stepped up in the third quarter and made this a close one down the stretch but the Knicks successfully held them off in the closing moments of the game. RJ Barrett led with 21 points and nine rebounds in the win.

Chicago enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 219.5

Bulls vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls -3.5

Chicago is trying to keep pace in the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff and this is the perfect opportunity to aid its cause with a big win, especially with New York on the backend of a back-to-back. Lay it with the Bulls here.

Over/Under: Under 219.5

The Knicks are holding opponents to an NBA-best average of 103.6 points over their last 10 games. Expect another low-scoring affair tonight at the Garden.

