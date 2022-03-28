Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Raptors on Monday

We have a battle of two Eastern Conference playoff teams tonight as the Boston Celtics head north of the border to battle the Toronto Raptors.

Boston (47-28) is the hottest team in the NBA at the moment and it’s current six-game winning streak has boosted the team straight to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. The Celtics were able to slip into first place last night with a 134-112 beatdown of the Timberwolves. Jayson Tatum put up 34 points, six assists, and five rebounds while Jaylen Brown delivered 31 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Toronto (42-32) is trying to avoid falling into play-in tournament territory and helped its cause with a 131-91 thrashing of the Pacers on Saturday. The Raptors set the tone with 41 points in the first quarter and never looked back as they routed Indiana. Pascal Siakam put up 23 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in the win.

Toronto enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 211.

Celtics vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +4.5

Boston is hitting the road on the back half of a back-to-back but you have to keep riding the hot hand here. Take the points with the Celtics here as they continue to strive for the top seed in the East. Keep an eye on the injury report. The Celtics may rest players and C Robert Williams (knee) has already been ruled out.

Over/Under: Over 211

The Celtics are averaging 119.8 points over their last 10 outings and they should be able to do a bulk of the heavy lifting offensively here to turn this into a high-scoring outing. Hammer the over here.

