Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Grizzlies on Monday

Tonight’s NBA schedule will be headlined by a showdown between two top teams in the Western Conference as the Golden State Warriors wrap up a five-game road trip when facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis (52-23) have kept things rolling even with Ja Morant sidelined with a knee injury, winning four straight. The Grizzlies dominated the reigning champs on Saturday, taking down the Bucks in a 127-102 victory. De’Anthony Melton led the scoring effort with 24 points while Desmond Bane followed with 20 points and five assists.

Golden State (48-27) hasn’t fared as well with Steph Curry out with a foot injury, dropping three of its last four during this current road trip. The Warriors were outpaced by the Wizards in a 123-115 setback yesterday, a game that Jordan Poole led with 26 points and six rebounds. Klay Thompson backed him up with 25 points and five rebounds.

Memphis enters the game as a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total currently sits at 222.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies, 8:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +10

All three of Warriors and Grizzlies’ prior matchups this season have come within 10 points. Golden State has struggled at points recently but it hasn’t necessarily been blown out too many times. With the stars for both teams out, the Warriors should be able to cover and make this a competitive matchup. Monitor the injury report. The Dubs could rest Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Over/Under: Over 222

Memphis has put up at least 122 points in six of its last seven outings. Crossing 222 points should be a piece of cake for these two teams tonight. Hammer the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.