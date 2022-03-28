Breaking down 2022 NFL Win Totals from DraftKings Sportsbook

The 2022 NFL offseason is in full swing as free agency continues and teams gear up for the 2022 NFL Draft coming in April. Ahead of the 2022 NFL season, DraftKings Sportsbook has dropped their initial projected win totals for each NFL team. While there are still four months to go before the first regular-season game, here are some early totals that are interesting and our picks for them.

Houston Texans Over/Under 4.5 Wins

The Texans won four games in the 2021 season and are going to have the third and the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While the Texans haven’t made many moves to get better so far this offseason, they sure haven’t gotten any worse. They finally got the distraction of quarterback Deshaun Watson away from the team and had a number of draft picks come back their way as compensation. They seem content seeing what Davis Mills has to offer under center this season and he has shown promise. Don’t get me wrong, this team won’t be good, but they will win more than four games.

Our Pick: Over 4.5 wins

Kansas City Chiefs Over/Under 11 Wins

The AFC West got a lot better this offseason. The Los Angeles Chargers were able to bring back key pieces to their offense, the Denver Broncos made a big trade for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Las Vegas Raiders traded for Davante Adams. So what did the Chiefs do? Well, they traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency. They have two late-first-round picks, but for a team in a division that all took strides to get better, it is unsettling that the Chiefs seemed to have taken a step back. With quarterback Patrick Mahomes anything is possible, including fewer than double-digit wins for the first time since 2014.

Our Pick: Under 11 wins

Cincinnati Bengals Over/Under 10 Wins

The Bengals were expected to go one of two ways with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. The consensus was that they would either go with an offensive lineman or a wide receiver. Quarterback Joe Burrow was coming off an injury so it made sense for them to go o-line. They ended up selecting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and went on to appear in Super Bowl 56. This offseason, they have brought in three veteran offensive linemen and still have the dominant wide receiver. Burrow should have more time in the pocket and the improved offensive line should help further open up the run game. All of these factors spell improvement for Cincy.

Our Pick: Over 10 wins

Carolina Panthers Over/Under 6 Wins

The Panthers were gunning hard for Watson and they cleared a good amount of cap space in their efforts. When Watson decided he wanted to join the Cleveland Browns, the Panthers were able to bring in other pieces to flush out their roster. They have the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but they need to focus on the offensive line with this deep class. This means that they are likely going to have to throw Sam Darnold under center again. The bad news is that Darnold isn’t the answer for a productive season, but he is the answer to an even better draft pick in a deeper quarterback class in 2023.

Our Pick: Under 6 wins

2022 NFL win totals — March 27 opening numbers Team Over Under Team Over Under 49ers 10 -115 10 -105 Bears 7 -110 7 -110 Bengals 10 +110 10 -130 Bills 11.5 -135 11.5 +115 Broncos 10 -125 10 +105 Buccaneers 11.5 -110 11.5 -110 Cardinals 9 -110 9 -110 Chargers 10 -120 10 +100 Chiefs 11 +120 11 -140 Colts 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Commanders 7.5 +100 7.5 -120 Cowboys 10.5 -105 10.5 -115 Dolphins 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Eagles 8.5 +100 8.5 -120 Falcons 5.5 -110 5.5 -110 Giants 7.5 +120 7.5 -145 Jaguars 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Jets 5 -130 5 +110 Lions 6 -115 6 -105 Packers 11 -125 11 +105 Panthers 6 -110 6 -110 Patriots 8.5 -125 8.5 +105 Raiders 8 -125 8 +105 Rams 10.5 -115 10.5 -105 Ravens 9.5 -125 9.5 +105 Saints 7.5 -125 7.5 +105 Seahawks 6.5 +100 6.5 -120 Steelers 7.5 -110 7.5 -110 Texans 4.5 -105 4.5 -115 Titans 9.5 -110 9.5 -110 Vikings 9 -110 9 -110

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.