How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on March 28th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new live episode coming from Pittsburgh, PA.

This is it. We’ve finally reached the go-home show to Wrestlemania 38 as an action-packed week kicks off with an action-packed episode of Monday Night Raw. We’ll see how the company finishes up the build towards the two-night extravaganza this weekend.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 28th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

Just six days before their winner-take-all main event, both WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the building for tonight’s show. Lesnar has been stalking Reigns and the Bloodline on Smackdown these past few weeks so we’ll see what’s in store for these two as we wrap a bow on the build.

Still without an opponent or plans for Wrestlemania, Seth Rollins will meet with Vince McMahon in his office on Monday morning. We’ll be sure to get video from that enounter.

Several Wrestlemania related matches have been announced for tonight’s show as well. Just five days ahead of their respective title matchups, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will team up with Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair to face Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey in tag team action.

Also announced, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos will face Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, The Miz will face Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits take on the Alpha Academy, and every participant in the Women’s Tag Team Championship four-way match will take part in an eight-women tag tonight.