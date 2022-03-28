How and what to watch for No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn in Final Four of 2022 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Final Four of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament will tip off on Friday, April 1 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. The national semifinals will feature a matchup between the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal of the Spokane Region and the No. X of the Wichita Region.

Game date: Friday, April 1st

Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET (Immediately following first semifinal game)

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

No. 1 Stanford 32-3 (16-0 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 16 Montana State 78-37

Second Round: Defeated No. 8 Kansas 91-65

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 4 Maryland 72-66

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 2 Texas 59-50

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 3 Overall, 5 Offense, 3 Defense

Leading scorer: Haley Jones (12.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Stanford is averaging 6.3 blocks per game, good for fourth in the nation.

The defending national champions right right through the Spokane Region to make it back to the Final Four for a second straight season. The Cardinal encountered a tough test against Texas in the Elite Eight on Sunday, narrowly holding the Longhorns off in the fourth quarter for a nine-point victory. Haley Jones put up 18 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

No. 2 UConn 29-5 (16-1 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Mercer 83-38

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 UCF 52-47

Sweet 16: Defeated No. 3 Indiana 75-58

Elite Eight: Defeated No. 1 North Carolina State

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 4 Overall, 9 Offense, 2 Defense

Leading scorer: Christyn Williams (14.5 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: The Huskies have reached the Women’s Final Four for the 15th straight year.

This isn’t a vintage Geno Auriemma team, and they certainly have flaws. But Paige Bueckers is probably the best player left in the tournament, and the Huskies do just enough to keep teams off balance. Azzi Fudd has been terrific in the tournament, but this version of UConn can be a bit vulnerable on the post. If you’re beating the Huskies, it’s because you can meet or beat them on the glass.