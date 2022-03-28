NBA MVP odds tracker: Joel Embiid heavily favored as season nears conclusion

The 2021-22 NBA regular season is approaching the end of the road, with the league’s best teams now jostling for playoff position while the lottery-bound rosters empty the bench. The MVP race is becoming even clearer now, with two contenders separating themselves as the season wraps up. Here’s a look at the odds to win MVP for the 2021-22 season, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of March 27)

It’s still Joel Embiid’s award to lose according to the oddsmakers, with the Philadelphia 76ers big man listed at -200. Denver Nuggets center and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic has made a nice charge and is a potential value play at +150, but his counterpart is potentially going to snag the No. 1 seed in the East. Embiid played through an ankle injury in Sunday’s game against the Suns, so we’ll see if he is expected to miss any time upon more evaluation from the Sixers.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is a minor contender at +800, but this has basically boiled down to Embiid and Jokic. In an era built around the three-point shot, these big men continue to evolve and assert themselves as forces in the league.

