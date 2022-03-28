NBA MVP odds: Will ankle injury derail Joel Embiid’s chances to win the award?

The Philadelphia 76ers are now a real contender for the No. 1 seed in the East, with the Miami Heat slipping up this week. Joel Embiid continues to be the dominant force for the 76ers, but he did appear to tweak his ankle Sunday against the Suns. Will that injury impact his MVP chances? Here’s a look at his odds to win per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: -200

Embiid has extended his lead, with the oddsmakers listing him at -160 last week. However, Sunday’s ankle injury was concerning given the timing. The 76ers are in contention for the No. 1 seed in the East, which would all but lock up the MVP award for Embiid. However, he could lose some votes if he’s hobbled and struggles to close out the year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.